2022-2023 Programme for Overview and Scrutiny Committee

This year’s programme has a strong focus on health and the economy, including the cost-of-living crisis. It remains flexible to allow the committee to respond to any issues that require consideration at short notice throughout the year.

The Overview and Scrutiny Committee is made up of 34 councillors who are not in the Cabinet, from across all the political parties that make up our Full Council. The Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee is a councillor decided annually by Full Council.

Overview and Scrutiny is about understanding why decisions are made and ensuring they are the best ones possible. Overview and Scrutiny provides the opportunity for councillors to improve the quality and delivery of services to local communities.

The Overview and Scrutiny Committee and task and finish groups are responsible for holding the council decision makers to account and scrutinising the council’s performance. They can also look at the performance of some of the council’s partners, including health services and the police, to determine whether they are delivering the outcomes they want to achieve.

Cllr Alan Gardiner, Cabinet Spokesperson for Core Services, said: “We’re committed to, and pride ourselves on, good governance. The need for sound, effective decision-making is critical to ensure we meet our residents’ needs and achieve our Council Plan and continue to make Barnsley the place of possibilities for everyone.”

Cllr Jeff Ennis OBE, Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said: ”This council makes brave decisions to provide essential public services. It’s important that the Overview and Scrutiny Committee provides effective scrutiny through challenging and amplifying our communities’ voices and concerns to ensure we improve outcomes for people.”

Cabinet members will be presented with the programme for the Overview and Scrutiny Committee for 2022 to 2023 in their next meeting on 17 August 2022.

