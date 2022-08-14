Act now – make sure you’re registered to vote in local elections – Newsroom

Croydon residents are being asked to confirm their details for the electoral register to make sure they can vote in future elections.

Croydon Council is contacting all households, either by email or a form in the post, asking them to confirm their details for the electoral register.

This is so that the council can make sure it holds the correct information for voters, and also identify any residents who are not registered to vote and encourage them to do so.

All councils are required to carry out these checks, every year by law, in a process called the annual canvass.

Please carefully check the instructions on your form to see if a response is required. The quickest and easiest way to confirm your details and add or remove residents is at www.householdresponse.com/croydon, using the unique code in your email or letter. Alternatively return the paper form as soon as possible.

Further information can be found on the council’s annual canvass webpages If you have any queries contact our local registration team at electoral.services@croydon.gov.uk or by calling 0300 373 0595.

Katherine Kerswell, electoral registration officer, Croydon Council

“You need to be on the electoral register to vote in elections, so please do look out for your email or letter from us and confirm that we hold the right details for you.

“We have to carry out these checks every year by law, and it is so important the electoral register is accurate and everyone is able to vote.

“If you need help to fill out your form or need further advice, there is information on our electoral services webpages or contact our elections team who will be happy to help.”