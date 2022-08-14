Devon residents invited to share their views on home energy efficiency





Shopping vouchers worth £200, or £100, can be won by people who respond to a new survey inviting views about energy efficiency within their home.

The survey, which is supported by councils across Devon, including Plymouth and Torbay, asks what steps people are taking to ensure their homes can keep them warm this winter, while managing rising energy costs.

It seeks people’s opinions about the range of things they can do to improve energy efficiency in their homes, and how important that is to them – for environmental reasons or to help reduce their energy consumption.

Lead researcher Toby Blume said: “The cost of living and rising energy prices is a big concern for lots of Devon residents. But we know that there are some important steps that can reduce energy costs and help people to live better.”

The survey will run until 26 August, and the findings will help inform plans to help people improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

Responses to the questionnaire are anonymous.

You can find out more, and complete the short survey online.