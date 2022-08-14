Lancashire and Blackpool agree plan for cross-boundary roads



Posted on Friday 12th March 2021

Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Council have agreed to take on responsibility for maintaining a number of road lengths within each other’s boundaries as part of a common-sense approach to improve efficiency.

The Lancashire/Blackpool boundary cuts across a wide urban area, with the result that each council is currently responsible for inspecting and maintaining only part of a number of roads, with the other council looking after the remaining length of the same road.

This can lead to inefficient practices such as highways staff having to travel some distance within the other council’s border to reach a short length of road which they are responsible for.

The councils already have an agreement in place, dating back to 1998, to maintain a handful of road lengths on each other’s behalf, but a new more comprehensive agreement which will take effect from 1 April 2021 has expanded this to include all roads which cross the boundary.

It means that Lancashire County Council will take on responsibility for 9 sections of road which cross the boundary, and Blackpool Council will be responsible for 29.

The new agreement will also make it easier for residents to report problems, and the councils to resolve them, by making it clearer which side of the boundary the issue lies.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our services, and this agreement will make it easier for residents to report highway issues, as well as saving time and money for both councils in responding to them. “Other parts of Lancashire’s boundary are largely rural so it is far easier to see which council is responsible for which length of road, however our boundary with Blackpool goes through a dense urban area, which is why it makes sense to have this agreement in place. “Our aim is to make highway maintenance simpler for everyone, and there has been a lot of work behind the scenes to update systems, and ensure staff are aware of this change. “It is certainly the most common-sense approach for the long term, however I’m grateful for people’s patience initially while everyone gets used to the new arrangement.”

Councillor Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said:

“We are pleased that the response to highway matters across the boundary between Fylde and Blackpool has been simplified, making it easier, cheaper and quicker for all involved to deliver a full range of services, whilst continuing to improve community safety across both boroughs.”

The Highways Act (1980) allows councils to make a formal agreement for one highway authority to maintain the assets within another authority area. The agreement between Lancashire and Blackpool will cover all aspects of highways infrastructure including the road surface, streetlights, and drainage. Any current issue which has not been resolved by 31 March 2021 will remain the responsibility of the existing authority.

The streets affected are as follows:

Streets currently maintained by Blackpool Council which are transferring to be maintained by Lancashire County Council:

Broad Oak Lane – from the boundary westwards to its end

Lodge Court – from the junction with The Nook south westwards, including cul-de-sac fronting nos 2-26, to end southern end at no 19

Meadow Crescent – from district boundary at no 5 Meadow Crescent to district boundary at no 55 Meadow Crescent

Preston New Road (A583) – from M55 junction 4 roundabout northwards up to and including the gantry

Stocks Lane – from the boundary northwards to end

Robins Lane – from the boundary northwards to property known as The Poplars

The Nook – from the boundary south-west to its end turning circle and start of Blackpool footpath FP12

Ledbury Road – to include the end of the road from 91 to 93 Ledbury Road

Kingsway – from Princes Way to Bispham Road, southern footway

Streets currently maintained by Lancashire County Council which are transferring to be maintained by Blackpool Council:

Progress Way – from Cropper Road roundabout southwards

Amy Johnson Way – from A583 Squires Gate Lane to the boundary

Grassington Place – from the boundary eastwards

Green Oak Place – from the boundary eastwards to cul-de-sac end

Wood Green Drive – from the boundary north to Bovington Avenue

Bovington Avenue – from the boundary eastwards to junction with Wood Green Drive

The Spinney – from the boundary north east to turning head

Warren Drive U21306 – from boundary at no 205 to the end of the cul-de-sac

Footpath from Warren Drive – footpath southwards to roundabout

Sir Frank Whittle Way – West from Amy Johnson Way to end

Avroe Crescent – West from Amy Johnson Way to end

Garnet Close – from the boundary at Marble Avenue to the end of the cul-de-sac

Heron Way – from the boundary at no 1 to boundary at no 22

Heron Way – from the boundary adjacent to 1 Snipe Close to boundary at no 2 Chaffinch Court

Grebe Close – from Heron Way to the end of the cul-de-sac

Footpath F8989 – from Grebe Close to Normoss Avenue

Bittern Close – from Heron Way to end

Snipe Close – from Heron Way to end

Chaffinch Court – from Heron Way to end

Greenfinch Court – from the boundary to end including cul-de-sacs to parking areas

A5230 – from boundary eastwards to M55 sliproads

A5230 – Westbound slip road at M55 junction

Progress Way – from the boundary to the roundabout

Progress Way – from the roundabout north to the boundary

Squires Gate Lane – from Starr Gate to B5262 junction

Squires Gate Lane – from B5262 to boundary at Amy Johnson Way

Faraday Way – from Blackpool boundary to the southern radius Bispham Road (leading to Carleton)

Marble Avenue – from Whiteholme Road to the boundary

Schofield Avenue – from Westfield southwards

Shaftsbury Avenue – from Staining Road to Blackpool boundary

Fir Tree Place – from the boundary to end of street to include small amount of carriageway and footway fronting properties 22, 24, 26, 28 and 29

Chardonnay Crescent – from the boundary to end of street to include small amount of carriageway fronting property number 5

Champagne Avenue – from boundary to end of street, to include carriageway and footway fronting 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41 and 43

Blackpool Old Road – from Blackpool boundary to Robson Way

Elkfield Drive – whole street

Leyfield Close – whole street

Westfield Avenue – from Blackpool boundary to Blackpool Old Road



Posted on Friday 12th March 2021