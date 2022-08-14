Manchester scientists launch new interactive tool for agricultural water management and climate risk assessment

A powerful new crop management tool has been launched today, to enable farmers, businesses, and governments to make more informed decisions about water management, irrigation investments, and climate risks.

With the return of hosepipe bans in the UK and severe drought currently affecting many parts of Europe and elsewhere in the world, it’s more important than ever to understand how we can grow more food while minimising pressures on freshwater resources and ecosystems.

To this end, the Agriculture, Water, and Climate Group at The University of Manchester and Development Seed are launching AquaPlan. AquaPlan is an interactive web tool that allow users to quickly and easily assess how crop yields and water demands are affected by different management practices and climate scenarios anywhere in the world.

Dr Tim Foster said: “Crop models are incredibly powerful tools to help agriculture adapt to growing pressures posed by water scarcity and climate change. However, these models require a lot of time and specialist expertise to implement which has often limited their use outside of research projects. AquaPlan provides a practical tool to overcome these challenges, putting state-of-the-art modelling tools in the hands of farmers, practitioners, and policymakers working to improve food and water security globally.”