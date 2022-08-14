Michelle Ezeuko & Joyce Tang

We are excited to announce that Point Blank Music School and Resident Advisor have awarded Michelle Ezeuko and Joyce Tang this year’s Young Producers Scholarships.

For this year’s award scheme, in partnership with Resident Advisor, we gave away two of our flagship courses in London and LA. The CertHE Music Production & DJ Performance course, which is taught at our state-of-the-art East London studios, was awarded to Michelle Ezeuko whilst the Music Production & DJ Performance Diploma, which is delivered at our LA campus in La Brea, was granted to Joyce Tang.

Nigeria-born Michelle Ezeuko is a multi-genre DJ and self-described activist, sound healer, dancer and facilitator. Music has always been a huge part of her life, which led her to host her own radio show on Unmade Radio, a community-led station in Portsmouth. Whilst on air, she gravitates toward exploring spirituality, history, science and healing, using music and her own voice as an instrument. She’s passionate about telling stories and sharing perspectives on different topics from the history of our sun and space to the power of accepting mistakes as part of life. “I never thought something like this would happen to me,” Ezeuko told Resident Advisor. “I haven’t been brought up to think that I could ever get into music so to get this opportunity has made my dream something I can now tangibly work towards. It’s exactly what I need to bridge the gap and to realise my passion for music.”

Joyce Tang is a producer and DJ from New York City. During the early stages of her musical journey, she’s shared line-ups with the likes of Yaeji, Jacques Greene, Kornél Kovács, Kenny Dope and more as well as hosted her own show, Golden Rails, on The Lot Radio, focusing on genre-bending dance music by Asian diasporic talents. Tang’s creative vision is clear, making it her mission to include and collaborate with women, femmes, queer and trans artists, artists of colour and individuals/collectives who are working to break down barriers within mainstream music. Speaking to Resident Advisor about being crowned one of the winners of the scholarships, she said: “I’m very grateful and excited to be receiving this amazing scholarship and opportunity. I know I’ll be learning so much from my instructors and peers and feeling so inspired.“

Point Blank and RA launched the latest Young Producers scholarship last summer. The programme has been running since 2018 and gives passionate musicians access to production software, industry guidance and Pioneer DJ equipment.

