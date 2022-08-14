New improved Bournemouth care home to replace Broadwaters



Posted on Tuesday 28th March 2017

The Council has taken The Fearnes care home back in-house after the lease expired recently, in order to better meet the demand and changing care needs of local residents.

The premises, in Knyveton Road, Bournemouth, is Council owned but was previously operated by Care South.

Neil Goddard, Service Director for Commissioning, said:

“Following an extensive refurbishment programme, the improved facility will cater for the needs of residents who previously would have spent short term care undergoing reablement support services at Broadwaters in Wick.

“The new care home will begin operating in the early summer and will have 40 beds available – eleven more than Broadwaters. The Service will be delivered by the existing high quality staff who currently operate Broadwaters, made up of employees transferring with Tricuro and Dorset Healthcare as well as being joined by a team from Royal Bournemouth Hospital. Together The home will provide a wide spectrum of skills to manage people with complex needs.”

Councillor Blair Crawford, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said:

“The relocation to The Fearnes allows the Council to make best use of its assets and it also means that care home residents and staff will benefit from new and improved modern facilities. With an increasing demand on adult social care services in Bournemouth, The home will cater for more people and in a central location.”

Bournemouth’s Cabinet (22 March 2017) approved putting Broadwaters on the market as part of the Council’s asset management strategy.