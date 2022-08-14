Public access to new Summerhill cycle track to begin

Drop-in recreational cycling sessions will begin next week at the new 750-metre cycling track at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool.

The track which has been built to provide accessible, traffic-free community cycling facilities and opportunities for people of all ages and cycling abilities, will be open to members of the public from 10am-2pm Monday-Friday (August 1st-5th), 4-5.30pm on Tuesday (August 2nd) and 6-8pm on Wednesday (August 3rd).

There is no need to book for any of the sessions.

The programme for subsequent weeks will follow, and the intention is to provide further evening sessions and cycling on a Saturday.

Daniel Garthwaite, the Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “The track looks great and is a huge asset for the town.

“Following the completion of construction, we have been carrying out testing of the track in partnership with the locally-based Manilla Cycling Club and British Cycling We are delighted to now be in a position to open it up for general use by members of the public.”

A number of slots have also been set aside for club/group hire and bookings for these can be made at summerhill.cycling@hartlepool.gov.uk or by calling (01429) 284584.

The “free-form” cycle track has been made possible by funding from British Cycling and Hartlepool Borough Council. It is fenced and floodlit and built on gently sloping terrain, and incorporates varying elevations and degrees of cornering difficulty. Two secure cycle storage containers have been installed on site.

More information is available at www.activehartlepool.co.uk/summerhill-cycle-track