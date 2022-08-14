Sanctuary-Seeking Women Aided by College Language Classes

A new ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) sanctuary class has been created in Bradford to help transform lives.

Starting on 2 August, the Laisterdyke Gambian Ladies class will help a group of female sanctuary-seekers to improve language skills, personal development, employability, health, and gain family support.

ESOL classes are designed to help individuals for whom English is not their first language. The course will help the group to speak and understand simple English and communicate their needs, ideas, and opinions.

Bradford College was recently awarded FE ‘College of Sanctuary’ status from City of Sanctuary UK for the exceptional level of assistance provided to some of the most vulnerable learners seeking sanctuary in the city. This is the first time a College in West Yorkshire has received this accolade.

Specialist Bradford College ESOL tutor, Ulfat, said:

“There’s such an amazing vibe there already. The ladies are so happy to have come together; there was a lovely atmosphere with laughing, help, and passion [to learn].”

​​​​​​​

The course is the result of ongoing collaboration between Bradford College Community & Distance Learning and the Bradford Metropolitan District Council Ward Officers, who cover Bowling, Barkerend, and Bradford Moor areas.

This follows the completion of more successful classes undertaken by sanctuary-seeking learners. Students from Ukraine and Iraq concluded an Introduction to Interpreting course through Bradford College, with some students even finding employment with translation firm, Enable2. There have been other cohorts of Ukrainian students including one class in Baildon.