Summer fete held by Dorset Foster Carer Association

Foster carers across Dorset had a chance to come together at the recent Dorset Foster Carer Association (DFCA) summer fete.

The fete included a tombola, cake stall, bouncy castle and entertainment from the local Allsort’d Choir, Puddletown Ukulele Group and Andy the Magic Man.

As well as being a great day out for local families, the fete also raised just over £465 which will be used for future events, to support fostering families and for the launch of DFCA’s website.

Kayleigh Barguss (pictured second left), a member of the DFCA committee, was at the fete. She said:

‘DFCA is a charity run by foster carers for foster carers in Dorset. We hold events like this to make sure we have a chance to chat to each other as well as to raise a bit of money and to show other people just how important foster carers are.

‘We are really happy with the success of the fete and thank everyone for their support with donations and their attendance on the day.

‘I would also like to thank Risk Stop in Dorchester who gave us a financial donation towards the fete and the paramedics who were there in case we needed any first aid at the event.’

Many people think of foster carers as working with children, but the event was also represented by people who provide supported lodgings for those who are aged 18 to 25. Deborah Fenegan (pictured far right) is one of these providers and she said:

‘I help young people who have been in foster care to get the next step towards independence by providing a stable base in my home for them to grow and move into the adult world.

‘A lot of young people who have been with foster carers as children need a helping hand with basic skills such as budgeting so that when they move on they can cope on their own.

‘I’d encourage everyone to think about whether they could become a provider and host a young person in their home as it is really rewarding.’

Representatives from the fostering team at Dorset Council were also on hand to answer any questions that people had about fostering.

Louise Drury (pictured centre), Head of Service for Children in Care and Care Leavers which includes fostering, said:

‘It’s great to see such a lively event which is spreading the word about fostering. Our foster carers tell us that it is a really worthwhile thing to do and they enjoy seeing the things the children in their care achieve.

‘But we always need more foster carers, particularly to look after sibling groups or older children, so I’d really encourage anyone that has ever thought about fostering to get in touch and find out more.’

Foster with Dorset Council

The Dorset Council fostering service puts the children who need loving, local foster homes at the heart of everything they do. The key focus is on keeping local children close to their schools, friends and birth families.

Dorset Council foster carers transform the lives of children and young people by opening their hearts and homes to those who need it the most. At present, demand for foster carers in Dorset is high – especially for teenagers and sibling groups.

Find out more about fostering with Dorset Council and register your interest today. Keep up to date with the latest fostering news and subscribe to our monthly enewsletter.

If you’d like to find out more in-person, the fostering team hold regular fostering drop-in events across Dorset and you can follow us on Facebook for all the latest fostering news and updates.