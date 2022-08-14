Tom White named as official International Children’s Games sponsor – Coventry City Council

Pictured from left to right: Cllr Pervez Akhtar, Jessica Keynes from Tom White Waste, Cllr Mal Mutton and Cllr Abdul Salam Khan.

Tom White has been named as a sponsor for the International Children’s Games 2022 (ICG 2022).

The Coventry based waste management business has pledged £5,000 by providing all athletes with reusable water bottles and bags to contribute towards a more sustainable Games and help reduce the use of plastic during for this year’s tournament.

The contribution aligns with Tom White’s ‘protect the planet’ and ‘profit for purpose’ values, which includes the company’s commitment to partnering with local programmes and initiatives to provide opportunities and experiences across the community spectrum.

The Games, which start later this week on 11 August and run until 16 August, will see athletes from 31 countries competing in seven sports. The youngsters aged 12 – 15 years old, will be competing in sports venues across Coventry.





Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, Deputy Leader, Coventry City Council and Chair of International Children’s Games Stakeholder Board, said: “We are pleased to announce another sponsor of the prestigious International Children’s Games 2022. “I’d like to thank Tom White for the generous contribution to the Games. Without all of the contributions from our sponsors, young athletes would not get this unique experience and the event would not be possible.”

Jessica Keynes, Head of Storytelling at Tom White said: “Tom White has been supporting Coventry, and its community for over 40 years with sustainable recycling solutions. We’re delighted to be official sponsors of the International Children’s Games and join other businesses in the area to welcome and support such a beneficial event for young people of the world. “We wish all the athletes taking part the best of luck, and hope they enjoy the Games and the city of Coventry.”



More information about the International Children’s Games can be found at www.coventryicg2022.org.

More information about Tom White can be found at www.tomwhitewaste.co.uk.

Find out the latest about International Children’s Games by following ‘@coventryicg2022’ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.