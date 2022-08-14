Ukrainian creatives in Birmingham begin Eurovision bid logo design after city is shortlisted

A group of Ukrainian creatives have been invited to design Birmingham’s Eurovision bid logo, after it made the first-round shortlist to host Eurovision 2023.

Today, they put pen to paper, creating their initial design ideas to help develop a bid logo for Birmingham that reflects Ukrainian culture, music and heritage. The workshop took place at Birmingham’s Council House with support from representatives of Centrala Space – the only community-based organisation in the UK, dedicated to promoting Central and Eastern European arts and culture.

Birmingham’s strong affiliation with Ukraine, including being twinned with the country’s sixth largest city Zaporizhzhia, will be at the heart of its bid to host Eurovision next year. Supported by a comprehensive Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games festival and legacy programme, the city also has a ready-made platform to collaborate with local arts, cultural and creative organisations as part of its bid.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Birmingham has long been home to a proud Ukrainian community and, thanks to our partners at Centrala Space, our bid to host Eurovision 2023 will reflect the city’s Ukrainian culture. This is Ukraine’s Eurovision and if we are chosen to host, Birmingham will do them proud.”

Ilona Mandyradzhy, Gallery Assistant at Centrala Space, said: “Having arrived in Birmingham at the beginning of the year to study, I am proud to live in a city that has been so supportive of me and my fellow Ukraine’s. This is why I am supporting Birmingham’s bid to host this iconic event on our behalf.”

The UK’s leading venue management business, NEC Group, is a lead supporter of the bid.

Guy Dunstan, Managing Director of NEC Group Ticketing and Arenas, added: “It’s a really important moment as Birmingham takes its first steps in creating a Eurovision bid that reflects Ukrainian culture, music and heritage. The city’s mixing pot of culture and community interests has enabled us to collaborate with local Ukrainian creatives who, themselves, have kickstarted our final bid here today.”

One of the most innovative, young, diverse and inclusive cities in the UK, Birmingham is well-positioned and eager to host Eurovision 2023 – a celebration of contemporary music that’s rich in, and celebrates, diversity. It hopes that its USPs will go in its favour as the second stage bidding process commences.

To show your support for Birmingham’s bid, follow and share the hashtag #UseOurPlaceBab