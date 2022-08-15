Council tax support – don’t pay more than you need to – Coventry City Council

Residents on a low income are being advised that they may be able to get help towards their council tax payments.

With more people struggling to manage living costs Coventry City Council want to ensure that people are aware that there is support available if households on a low-income struggle to make council tax payments.

Council Tax Support is a scheme that operates in all local authorities across the country and in Coventry working age households can receive a reduction of up to 85 per cent.

The scheme can also provide up to 100 per cent of the cost of council tax for pension age households.

People who are claiming Universal Credit or other benefits won’t automatically receive council tax support, but they can make a claim to ensure they don’t pay more than they need to.

Cllr Richard Brown, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Coventry City Council provides a generous council tax support schemes helping to cover up to 85% of the cost of council tax.

“People who are on a very low income can get help with their council tax bill. They should get in touch to find out if they are eligible.

He added: “Currently around 18,000 people are helped by the scheme.”

