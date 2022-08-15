Extraordinary Full Council meeting to take place on March 31st



Posted on Wednesday 22nd March 2017

Full Council is being asked to agree to make the post of Chief Executive redundant. This comes in the context of ongoing austerity measures continuing to see reduced funding from central government. We are already increasingly working in partnership with Borough of Poole in readiness for the potential replacement of Dorset’s councils, including Bournemouth, with two new authorities, by April 2019.

Partnership working and possible local government reform undoubtedly require senior management redundancies. An element of those efficiencies can be achieved now through this recommendation. Any costs associated with redundancy now would have been incurred in a future redundancy situation, as a statutory requirement of redundancy. Proceeding with redundancy now delivers a saving to Bournemouth of £164,000 per annum that would not otherwise be achieved.

Leader of the Council Cllr John Beesley, said, “I cannot thank Tony enough on behalf of the Council for his strong insight and leadership during his time at Bournemouth Council. He has been instrumental in bringing redevelopment and regeneration to Bournemouth Town Centre through the Bournemouth Development Company with Morgan Sindall. Tony has also worked closely with me, other Councillors and officers to ensure a balanced budget each year in times of great financial challenge, with the services that local people value maintained on the frontline. I am confident that his contributions will extend far into the future and we wish him all the very best.”

Mr Williams commented: “I will be very sad to leave Bournemouth Council at such an exciting time for the future of local government in the county. However, I know that the achievements I have made since joining as Executive Director for Environment & Economy and more recently as Chief Executive have done much to enhance the town’s reputation and make people living here proud of where they live. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with many committed, talented and inspiring people whilst at Bournemouth – people within the Council itself, in partner agencies and of course the community & voluntary sector. I would like to thank them for making this proud Welshman so welcome.”

