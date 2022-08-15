Mayor of Barnsley opens second site for Warwick Ward

The Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, officially opened a new site for Warwick Ward (machinery) Ltd. at Wentworth Industrial Park, Tankersley, earlier today.

The mayor was welcomed by staff at Warwick Ward to take a look at the brand-new premises, which is the company’s second site in Barnsley and is required to keep up with such positive overall business growth.

The company has been based in Barnsley for over fifty years and was founded in 1970 by Mr Warwick Ward, growing into one of the largest stockists and suppliers of new and used earthmoving and waste recycling equipment and spare parts in Europe.

Warwick Ward truly is a one-stop-shop for all earthmoving and recycling equipment needs. The new premises will provide a Centre of Excellence, which will house the company’s bespoke training academy and develop future employees. The academy will provide fantastic opportunities for both apprentices and qualified plant fitters.

Matt Godhard, Operations Director of Warwick Ward, said: “The opening of our new site, as our Centre of Excellence, takes us on the next step of our evolution.

“As part of this facility, we have our Training Academy, a dedicated area to help ensure that our team receive the best in industry training and development. It is a little bit of a cliché to say, ‘our people are our greatest asset’. However, the business has gone from strength to strength over the last 50 years, which would not have been possible without the right team and culture.

“This facility helps us ensure that this development continues. Some of our team members have been here for 35 years, and with engagement, dedication and focus, they have grown our business.

“We focus on a can-do approach, and when we look for new team members, this personality trait is as important as finding people with world-class technical ability. If you feel you fit this profile, I urge you to come and join our team!”

Visit warwick-ward.com for more information about their business and the job opportunities available.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are delighted to see Warwick Ward, a well-established company thriving in the borough, investing in a second premises in Barnsley.

“As a company, they show a real commitment to developing their staff and young people, providing great long-term job opportunities in the area.

“We wish them every success in their future growth, and I would encourage people who have the skills or an interest in developing their career to take a look at the opportunities available.

“Here in Barnsley, we’re continuing to invest so businesses and jobs stay in Barnsley. You can find out more about our wide range of business support to assist you with your growth plans on the Enterprising Barnsley website.”

The Mayor of Barnsley, Councillor Sarah Tattersall, added: “It was a pleasure to be invited to open Warwick Ward’s second site in Barnsley, which will play an important part in providing jobs for local people. I wish them all the very best for the future.”