Public urged not to paddle in historic Rose Bowl Fountain

People are being encouraged not to paddle in Hull’s historic Rose Bowl Fountain, as the hot weather continues.

Last month, work to give the decorative Rose Bowl Fountain a new lease of life was complete and it now showcases water sequences and spectacular lighting that joins the wider city centre lighting scheme.

There are other ways to cool off in the city, and just a short walk away in Queen Victoria Square are the popular water jets. There are also the city’s parks with water play areas including East Park, Alderman Kneeshaw Precreation ground, Pickering Park, West Park and Ings Playing Field.

Gillian Osgerby, Hull City Council’s Major Projects team, said: “This is a landmark water feature steeped in history. We urge you not to play in the fountain and instead take advantage of other dedicated water play areas across the city.”

Originally built in 1935 when the former dock basin was filled in, the fountain has been sympathetically restored as part of the wider current redevelopment of Queens Gardens.