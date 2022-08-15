Stay cool in Exeter during the heatwave

With temperatures soaring and the summer in full swing, there are still places to go in Exeter out of the glare of the sun.

Here are just five of the coolest places to while away the hours:

Paddling pools and water play facilities – take your socks off and dip your toes in at Heavitree Pleasure Ground and the Splash Pad in St Thomas Pleasure Ground. A cool paddle and a shady spot under one of the beautiful mature trees in these popular parks make this a must do.

Underground Passages – get out of the sun and down below to discover one of Exeter's best kept secrets. Learn how the passages were created to bring cool drinking water to the city.

Exeter Cathedral – built from local stone, including Purbeck Marble, Exeter Cathedral provides the perfect spot to cool off and take the temperature down a notch whilst taking in the awe-inspiring architecture of this beautiful building.

Quayside and canal – catch the cooling breeze off the waterways whilst strolling through this historic part of Exeter, which played a big part in the city's woollen industry and establishing its wealth. Stop for a refreshing drink in one of the many waterside pubs or cafes.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery – always a cool place to hang out, all year around. Check out the latest exhibitions and find out what made Exeter and Devon the place it is today. Find out what's going on for children in the school holidays and enjoy a refreshing drink in RAMM's café to round things off.

Alternatively, check out some of Exeter’s fabulous parks and open spaces where there are dozens of shady spots to relax and cool down.

Go to the City Council’s website www.exeter.gov.uk to find out more or browse the Visit Exeter website for some cool places to hang out.