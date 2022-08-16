A Healthcare Career – The British College Of Osteopathic Medicine

When you think of different careers in healthcare you may automatically think of a doctor, nurse or paramedic.

Did you know there is a group of healthcare professionals called Allied Healthcare Professionals (AHP) who support those with health issues affecting their day-to-day quality of life?

Often working in partnership with doctors and nurses, AHPs have important roles to play in the ongoing recovery of patients. For example, Osteopaths, Physiotherapists and Prosthetists support patients in their physical rehabilitation, usually following trauma or injury. Similarly, Occupational Therapists, Dietitians and Speech and Language Therapists work with patients to overcome barriers that affect their day-to-day living.

The allied healthcare community plays a vital role within the NHS, providing support and assisting patients, particularly outpatients, in finding ways to manage their conditions and aid their recovery. Furthermore, allied healthcare, though often perceived as aftercare, is also a preventative medical practice as strengthening both mental and physical wellbeing in patients can reduce the need for further medical intervention.

The BCNO Group (British College of Osteopathic Medicine in London and European School of Osteopathy in Kent) specialises in training students to become registered osteopaths. Osteopaths are trained to treat musculoskeletal issues, from back pain and neck problems to issues with the joints. It is a treatment that uses manual and physical therapy to reduce pain and improve the function of the body. We offer a four year full-time Master of Osteopathy degree and a four year modified attendance BSc (Hons) Osteopathy designed for those looking to study flexibly around work or life commitments.

To find out more about what osteopathy is click here

To find out what the difference is between osteopathy, physiotherapy and chiropractic click here