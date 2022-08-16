August Events & Opportunities for Point Blank Students

This month, the Point Blank events calendar is packed with inspiring masterclasses, thought-provoking perspectives, techy talks and more. These events are delivered by cutting-edge artists, music industry professionals, renowned tastemakers and others and are live-streamed straight to your desktop – so you’ll be able to stay inspired, learn new techniques and gain insights weekly. You can head here to see our full roster of upcoming industry events.

Many of the events we host here at Point Blank are student exclusives – so we’d highly recommend checking out our degree courses in London and Online. These flagship courses offer some of the most thorough tuition on the market that spans a wealth of musical practices, including music production and sound engineering, DJing, vocal performance, music industry management and more.

Jacques Jenkins is a music producer and mixing and mastering engineer from London. He teaches our ‘The Art of Mixing’ module at Point Blank’s London campus and, with over 12 years of experience, has worked with a variety of artists across multiple genres to create some stellar records. Having produced and mixed the critically acclaimed artist Keaton Henson’s first record, ‘Dear’, released via Sony BMG, achieving over 250+ million streams, Jenkins is here to help you get your vocal mixing on point. This event will be held exclusively online for Point Blank students.

Our London Open Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about our music production, sound engineering, DJ, vocal performance and music industry courses at our campus in London. The event will include a tour of our state-of-the-art studio facilities and an exclusive track deconstruction from our Head of Education & Curriculum, Ski Oakenfull. Our Course Advisors, Admissions team, Expert Lecturers and Student Ambassadors will also be on hand to answer any questions you have.

EMOM Presents: Electronic Open Mic – 19 August @ 19:00

Hosted by one of Point Blank’s Music Production & Sound Engineering Diploma students, Natasha Maksimenko, the Electronic Open Mic is designed specifically to showcase electronic performance. Artists will have 15-minute slots and can use any gear they like, connecting through DI to FOH. The event welcomes beatmakers, EDM producers, synth operators and anyone in any genre, as long as the sets are electronically performed. This event will take place at The Stag’s Head, Hoxton (just opposite our Orsman Rd campus in London).

One of the many reasons aspiring artists, managers and musical entrepreneurs choose to study at Point Blank is the wealth of inspiring events we host for our students – and the above are just a handful of the exclusive events we have in store for the coming weeks. To check out the full roster of what’s on for our students, head here.

