

Posted on Tuesday 21st March 2017

Bournemouth to install its first tiger crossing

Work on Bournemouth’s first tiger crossing will be getting underway next week on Poole Lane. Linking a well-used footway and cycle path, the tiger crossing will make it safer for both pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road.

The tiger crossing, which was approved for use in Britain in April 2016, is also known as a parallel crossing and comprises a standard zebra crossing with a separate parallel strip. This strip formally permits cyclists to use the crossing alongside pedestrians, with both being given the right of way to cross. The crossing also incorporated ramps to force traffic to slow down around the area.

Work is programmed to start on Monday 27 March and is expected to take 10-12 weeks to complete. This includes a road closure over Easter to enable carriageway works to be carried out. Two way lights will also be required for some elements of the project. We would like to thank road users for the patience at this time. This scheme is part of the Borough’s wider efforts to promote walking and cycling in Bournemouth.

Richard Pearson, Road Safety Manager, said:

“I am very pleased that we are introducing this newly approved crossing in Bournemouth. It will give more priority to both pedestrians and cyclists on this busy road, and hopefully will enhance to current footway and cycle route to make it a more attractive route. We also hope that this crossing will reduce the traffic speed in this section of Poole Lane.”