Council to sell Parklands site

Date published: 9th July 2021

North Norfolk District Council has taken the decision to sell the residential mobile home site in Pudding Norton, known as Parklands.

The 38 pitch site was retained by the Council when the adjacent housing was transferred to Victory Housing Trust in 2006. The decision was made to sell the site in March 2020, after a number of options were considered, but marketing the property was put on hold due to the COVID19 outbreak. As the restrictions are easing, the Council is preparing to progress the sale.

NNDC has undertaken general repairs and maintenance to the site, but is seeking a buyer who is able to invest in the property.

Each individual park home is owned by residents who rent the pitch from NNDC. The residents have been contacted individually to let them know of the sale and to reassure them that their homes are protected by the Mobile Homes Act. This gives them rights of residency, meaning they can stay as long as they want to and the site would continue to provide housing for the area.

The Council will now advertise the site for sale and interested parties can contact estates@north-norfolk.gov.uk for more information.