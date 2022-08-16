Discover works of art as you wander around Worsbrough Mill

A whole host of new artwork is on display in Worsbrough Mill Country Park, enhancing the already stunning surroundings as well as offering opportunities to relax.

New work includes two new benches, a selection of willow art and floral inspired sculptures.

The wooden ‘Millsong Bench’ is inspired by Anne Shaw, Mill Manger in the 18th Century and features the emotive words of Barnsley’s Poet Laureate, Eloise Unerman. Eloise wrote the touching piece, which reflects the history of the area, and is carved into the bench for people to enjoy. Another of artist, Shane Green’s sculptures can be found in the Country Park and brings to life the stories of the Worsbrough Wagon Way, along with the people and industries it served.

A second stone bench has been installed close to the family play area and offers moments of relaxation and reflection. It was constructed with the help of volunteers, who learnt all about the dry-stone walling process as part of the project and were able to carve a unique emblem onto the bench.

Other artwork includes a selection of willow sculptures representing the Country Parks important and significant vegetation which can be found across the 240-acre nature reserve.

A Floral inspired sculpture ‘Pollination’ by artist Ruth Moilliet is on display on the wall of the Learning Hut in the Country Park. The colourful metal flower installation catches the eye and is inspired by the wildflowers in the area.

All the work has been funded by the Community Renewal Fund from UK Government and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority designed to inspire communities and explore the viability of new ideas.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Worsbrough Mill and Country Park has been an important part of the borough’s history for centuries. Now a haven for visitors of all ages, it offers peace and tranquillity in hectic times. The new artwork is a welcome addition to the Country Park, being both practical and connecting people to the areas rich and fascinating past. Perfect for a free trip out it’s a great place to unwind and appreciate the beauty of nature.”

For more information about Worsbrough Mill visit www.worsbrough-mill.com/country-park