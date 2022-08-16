Have your say on access to pharmaceutical services in Cornwall

Residents are being asked to have their say on the new pharmaceutical needs assessment for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Every three years, the Joint Health and Wellbeing Board for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly publishes a statement of the needs for community pharmaceutical services across the county. This is referred to as a pharmaceutical needs assessment (PNA).

Community pharmaceutical services include:

local chemists

dispensing doctors (doctors that can dispense medication to patients in rural areas)

dispensing appliance contractors (businesses which dispense medical appliances such as catheters).

The PNA helps identify whether there are any gaps in the provision of pharmaceutical services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and highlights if any new services, improvements or better access to existing services are needed. It also looks at how pharmaceutical services can contribute to improving the health of residents now and in the future.

The PNA will be used by Cornwall Council, the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board and NHS England to make decisions when applications for new pharmacies are received. It will also be used when commissioning services that could be delivered by community pharmacies and other providers.

Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said:

“Providers of local community pharmaceutical services have a crucial role to play in improving the health of local people. They are often the first point of contact, especially for those who might otherwise struggle to access health services. This is why we are urging everyone to have their say.”

To find out more, read the draft pharmaceutical needs assessment and complete the consultation survey visit https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/pharmaceutical-needs-assessment by Friday 30 September 2022.