It’s that time of year to make sure you are election ready

Now is the time to check your electoral registration details are up-to-date, and if we have your email address, we have made it even easier for you to do this.

Have you received a canvass email or letter from us?







We have been writing to Norwich residents to make sure we have up-to-date electoral registration details for you.

While it is a legal requirement for residents to provide this information, you need to be registered if you want your say in who represents you in the next election.

You may be used to receiving a paper form in the post to check and confirm your details, but this year, if we have your email address, you should have received an email from us.



This will have come from: electoral.services.norwich.city.council@notifications.service.gov.uk

If you have, you do not need to wait to receive a form and send it back, you can check and confirm or amend your details online, using the secure codes within the email.

This should make it more convenient for you, it reduces postage and printing costs, as well as saves paper.

The next elections due to take place are the Norwich City Council ward elections in May 2023 and this is an opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

Stephen Evans, electoral registration officer and chief executive for Norwich City Council said:

“We want to make sure that we have the right information for every household in Norwich, so everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so at our next elections.

We hope those that are able to confirm their details online will do so, and that you find this easier to do and we would like to thank all who do for helping to cut down on the time and cost of reminders.

If you don’t hear from us, you might not be on the register. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92% of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36% of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

For further information visit www.norwich.gov.uk/Canvass