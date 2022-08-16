Local economy boosted by Two Friargate construction – Coventry City Council

Figures released by Coventry City Council and main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, show that over 300 people from the West Midlands have been employed during the construction of TWO Friargate, Coventry’s premier new office building.

The figures give an early indication of the boost to the local economy the building has already delivered, even before it is ready for occupation.

Already one of Coventry’s most iconic structures, adjacent to Coventry Railway Station, once completed the building will be one of the city’s most sustainable buildings.

The scale of the development has seen over 450 people from across the wider Midlands area support the construction, with more than 130 people currently working on site as the development edges closer to completion in 2023.

From Stourbridge to Sutton Coldfield, and Walsall to Wolverhampton, workers from across the region are now completing the building ready for occupation, after construction ‘topped-out’ in June.

Local suppliers have also been heavily involved in the delivery of the 12-storey building, including almost 40 small and medium sized businesses from the region. This includes Coventry Construction Ltd who are providing steel beams and Warwickshire-based AR Demolition for demolition services.

The development has also welcomed students from Coventry University who saw first-hand the scale of the construction works.

TWO Friargate is being supported by Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, which is contributing over £51 million to the scheme, and is the latest edition to the new 37-acre business district in Coventry.

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration, and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, said:

“TWO Friargate has already generated significant activity in the local economy and promises to deliver an even more powerful boost for the city and region once completed.

“Working with our partners, we’ve ensured that the local economy reaps the benefits of the development. Local businesses and people are making TWO Friargate a reality, and we are proud of their contribution as we draw nearer to completion.

“Once completed, TWO Friargate will offer businesses Grade A office space that will help to drive forward economic activity during this next chapter for Coventry.”