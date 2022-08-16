Update on our shuttle services

Thankfully, we have manged to secure support from another company who will be taking over the Park and Ride service from 2.01pm and will continue to provide this service moving forward.

At this stage, the shuttles will be single decker supported by another single decker during peak times. The Park and Ride operating schedule will remain the same.

For today, the DRI to Montagu shuttle service will be undertaken by the internal transport team but will be a 17-seater mini bus service running from 2.00pm until 6.00pm.

From Monday 8 August, the new company will also be providing the DRI – Montagu shuttle bus service and the operating schedule will remain the same.

Our bus timetables can be viewed here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/how-to-get-here/

Thank you for your patience while we solved this matter. We will share any further updates as we have them.