Best Low Commission Realtors In The US

The best low commission realtors are the ones that not only charge the lowest commission fees but also provide value for money services. If you are like ‘I want to sell my house fast New York’, you can do so with the help of a low-commission realtor near you. There are many discount real estate agents near me that can provide you with a service comparable to a traditional agent.

You can choose a realtor based on the commission charged. However, buying or selling a home is challenging wherein you have to look after a lot of paperwork and oversee the complete selling process. That is the reason why it is advisable to hire a low-commission realtor near you who can help you with the home sale process while charging a discounted or flat fee.

List of the best low commission realtors near you

Below is the list of the best low commission realtors near you:

Houzeo

Houzeo is a flat fee MLS company that can be considered as a low-commission realtor near you. It offers many different listing packages with varying degrees of support and services for sale by owner sellers.

The company offers Bronze, Silver, and Gold package category packages. For just USD 199, the company lists your home on a local MLS. With the Platinum package which costs USD 999, you get virtual support from an agent along with an array of useful services. Like the other limited-service companies, Houzeo charges the fees for its packages upfront.

As per Houzeo reviews, it is one of the best and most affordable ways to get your house on MLS. Also, with its tech-first features, it is a no-frills way to get your house listed on the MLS.

Ideal Agent

Ideal Agent is an agent-finding company that finds the best agents in your locality for you for free. It also pre-negotiates a discounted listing fee of 2%, saving you money in the process of helping you sell your house. The company is very selective in matching you with a realtor and you get matched only with a top agent in your locality.

Ideal Agents has agents available across the US but it only has about 500 agents in its network. The company also offers you the service of clicking professional photos of your house. However, Ideal Agent costs much in comparison with other discount realtors. The services of aerial photography and videography cost additionally. Also, as you are matched with just one agent, you aren’t left with any agent options.

Clever

Clever is also a completely free service that matches you with the top local agents in the US. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Clever can help you with finding an agent and it even pre-negotiates the commission rate on your behalf.

Clever finds agents by partnering with full-service brokerages across the country and helps save more than USD 750 million in commissions. The company offers full-service service for 1% for properties worth more than USD 350,000 or a flat charge of USD 3,000. Clever also lets you evaluate the value of your home for free. Their experienced support team comprises licensed real estate experts who leverage top-in tech to provide the best results.

Also, with a simple user interface, Clever simplifies finding local agents for your home. You just need to answer some questions about your property and one of their team members will contact you and find you a suitable realtor. Clever allows you to meet as many agents as possible and you are not obligated to choose one of them.

SimpleShowing

SimpleShowing is a discount-fee broker that connects you with a realtor. The company charges 1% of your home’s sale price, which is less than the traditional agent listing fee. The company functions on a minimum listing agent model in which an agent has to take care of a greater amount of work. This helps SimpleShowing cut costs in doing the business but reduces the quality. The platform offers you a variety of services like professional photography and home valuation apart from MLS listing.

Redfin

Redfin is another low-commission realtor near you in the US that promises to help clients sell for more than other homes in the locality. As per the reports by Real trends, in 2019 alone, Redfin managed over USD 30 Billion worth of real estate transactions.

Agents from Redfin use technology to find the right homes for their clients for the best price. When you buy or sell a house with Redfin, you pay just a 1% listing fee. In return, you get to access thousands of homes present on the company’s website. You also get access to Redfin local agents that have the market knowledge to get you the best offer.

If you use Redfin to sell your home, you can reach four times the people you can reach with the traditional method. This is due to the company’s digital marketing initiatives like social media and email marketing. Redfin also offers pricing, photography, 3D virtual tours, and negotiation support among others.

Homie

Homie is one of the best low commission realtors near me that offers flat fee listing and allied services at USD 3500. Compared to traditional real estate commissions, the charge of Homie is reasonable but for low-value homes, the flat fee can be significant.

Homie does not provide any in-person support and so you must put more effort to get your listing up and running. While Homie provides remote support, it can slow down the selling process. The platform, like Ideal Agent, works with a limited number of agents against a large number of customers, which can affect quality. Also, the add-on features in the Homie packages are not valued for money.

Houwzer

Houwzer offers you services of low commission agents not charged as a percentage but charged as a flat fee of USD 5,000. However, the buyer’s agent commission that you have to pay at closing could cost 2.5%, additionally.

You are offered a full-service agent along with an included virtual tour of your house in the package. As you pay a flat fee to Houwzer, there are no surprises.

ListingSpark

ListingSpark is one of the top discount real estate agents near me in the US that follow a pay-per-day model. You need to pay a specific amount of around USD 7 per day to stay listed on the MLS powered by ListingSpark. You also get access to many different features.

ListingSpark offers amazing services and is a decent low commission realtor but it still needs manual processing to get a property listed on the MLS, which can delay the selling process. ListingSpark focuses on features and services like showings, open houses, yard signs, lockboxes, etc. The Premium plan of the realtor available at 0.5% commission comes with more add-on features than its popular pay-as-you-go plan.

Final word

While looking for low-commission realtors in the US, you want to choose a realtor that charges the lowest commission while providing the greatest quality and number of services. Low commission real estate companies are specifically formed on this proposition.

Houzeo is one of the best low commission realtors in the US. It provides you the flexibility you need while also offering you the features that no other low-commission companies can match. The entirely online digitized platform makes the home selling process highly smooth. Houzeo is the best flat fee MLS and FSBO provider in the US today.