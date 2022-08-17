Don’t lose your vote – residents in North Norfolk urged to check voter registration details

Date published: 16th August 2022

North Norfolk residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.

With District and Parish elections taking place in North Norfolk in May 2023, this is an opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The annual canvass allows North Norfolk to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

Rob Henry, Senior Elections Officer at North Norfolk District Council said:

“From Monday 8th August, please keep an eye out for updates from North Norfolk District Council. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate. To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for instructions from us.

“If you don’t hear from the council, you might not be on the register. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92% of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36% of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

Melanie Davidson, Head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said:

“It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. We urge people to look out for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass. The council may contact residents by post or email.

If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact their local council’s electoral services team at electoralservices@north-norfolk.gov.uk