Get active your way! (This Girl Can)

Liverpool is now set to reach out to local women who want to be more physically active – but who may find it difficult because of work or family commitments.

The “This Girl Can Liverpool” campaign is set to inspire and motivate women to get physically active and find the activities which are right for them.

First launched in January 2015, the Sport England campaign was created to get women and girls moving, regardless of their shape, size and ability. This Girl Can believes that there’s no wrong way to get active.

The short terms benefits of being active include having more energy, managing weight, sleeping better and feeling less stressed. It’s also a great way to have fun, feel more positive and meet new people.

Data from the latest Sport England Active Lives Survey (2020-21) tells us that almost one in three people aged 16+ in Liverpool are currently inactive – meaning they do less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week – but the good news is that a third of this cohort are doing some activity – just not at the recommended intensity yet.

Rates of inactivity are higher amongst women (32.5%) compared to men (27.7%) – with the highest inactivity levels seen amongst people living in the most deprived areas of the city, those who are older, those living with long-term health conditions or those from a minority community.

The campaign will showcase ‘people like me’ – and reassure women that there’s something for every ability out there.

It will promote:

• Activities that can be included within everyday life or done at home.

• Activities that parents and carers can do with their children e.g. swimming or mum and baby activities.

• Activities where women can meet other people and make new friends.

Assistant Mayor, Cllr Sarah Doyle said “This Girl Can was created to tackle the gender gap in physical activity participation and supports the recently announced Women’s Health Strategy – which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of women and reduce health inequalities.

There are so many women in our communities that are multitasking with work, childcare, caring responsibilities and much more, so I’m really glad that we are making physical activity more accessible, as there are great benefits to both physical and importantly mental health.

The campaign will promote accessible activities, including free sessions from a range of providers, including Lifestyles Fitness Centres – who are offering free swimming for women during specific periods of the campaign.”

Director of Public Health, Professor Matthew Ashton said “There’s no wrong way to get active – if it gets your heart rate up, it counts.

Staying active has both short- and long-term benefits – from improving your mood and managing weight to reducing the risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes or osteoporosis.

We want to challenge conventional ideas of what being active looks like, and support everybody, and especially women to find the right activity that will help them be more active as part of their daily life.”

Get involved

The campaign will encourage women to get active their way at home or in their local area – this includes the city’s parks and green spaces, by joining activities like walking groups . It will also detail free sessions being offered by local providers.

Local providers who are interested in offering a ‘first session free’ to women as part of the “This Girl Can” campaign can email pasdev@liverpool.gov.uk with details of their offer – including activity type, day, time, location and age range.

For information about ways to be more active, including accessing free sessions, visit https://www.thisgirlcanliverpool.co.uk/be-inspired/