Grimsby Institute Hairdressing Apprentice, Georgia Ware-Gostelow, Reaches Final of Wella TrendVision Awards

Georgia Ware-Gostelow, a hairdressing apprentice at the Grimsby Institute, has qualified for the finals of the prestigious Wella TrendVision Awards. The Wella TrendVision Awards celebrate hairdressing that is inspirational, fashionable and consumer friendly. It showcases an array of exceptionally talented hairdressers in a variety of categories and Georgia is one of ten nominees in the Xposure UK & Ireland Category.

The finals will be held at the Wella World Studios on Sunday 2nd November where Georgia and her competitors will have three hours to complete their looks on their respective models. The awards ceremony will be held the following day on Monday 3rd October at Magazine in London, where students like Georgia will be able to network with industry professionals and hairdressing celebrities.

Georgia said: “I had a great time creating my look for the Wella TrendVision Finals. I loved the freedom of being able to create something unique and I’m absolutely blown away that I have made it to the final. I’m looking forward to going to London and getting to meet all the other finalists.”

Rachel McLean, Curriculum Manager for Salon Professionals, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Georgia and all the hard work she’s put in to reach the finals. It’s a huge achievement and we’re wishing her the best of luck as she represents the Grimsby Institute on the national stage.”

Emma Forrest-Leigh, Vice Principal of Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education, said: “I am thrilled about the news. The department, its students and its staff are the best in their field, they constantly impress us with their innovation, drive and dedication. They are a jewel in our crown, and I am very proud of them today and always.”