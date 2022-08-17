Llanthony Road to be closed for 36-hours to allow improvement works

The road will be closed between St Ann Way and the junction for Gloucestershire College from 6am on Tuesday, 23 August, to 6.30pm on Wednesday, 24 August.

Access to St Ann Way will be unaffected by the closure, and access to Hemmingsdale Road, Sudmeadow Road and businesses within the closure will also be maintained.

To access Spinnaker Road, road users will need to turn left out of St Ann Way and travel around the roundabout before making a left turn into Spinnaker Road.

The work on the Llanthony Road section of the A430, will see widening of the footpaths on both sides to incorporate a fully segregated cycleway and pedestrian path on the northern verge, and cycle priority over motorised users at side road junctions.

Widening of the carriageway to two lanes in each direction at this well-known pinch point, will help to improve the traffic flow on a major route through the city.

The scheme will also see St Ann Way widened to provide two right turn lanes into Llanthony Road, and new traffic lights at Sudmeadow Road to help traffic to flow better. The side road junctions will be upgraded and there will also be improvements to pedestrian crossings.

The overall delivery of this critical scheme has been underway since July 2022 and is due to be completed by late Summer 2023. The contractor is able to keep the road open for the majority of this time. Closures will be kept to a minimum, however, some key elements of the work require the road to be closed. Any works requiring road closures will take place during the day to reduce the impact on residents in the area. Conditions to the planning permission for this scheme ensure that road closures must happen during the day due to the impact of noise and vibration on residents in the area.

Any future closures needed for works on scheme will be advertised as early as possible to give businesses and commuters sufficient warning.

The funding for the scheme is coming from multiple sources including an allocation of £2million from the government through the Gloucestershire GFirst LEP Growth Deal and £9.1million from the Department for Transport’s Levelling Up fund.

Jason Humm, Director for Highways and Transport at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I would like to apologise to residents for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

“Closing the road will allow us to make important improvements to the road to help traffic flow and create a fully segregated cycle route.”