Major improvement work on Wold Road

Essential improvement work will begin on Wold Road next week.

The work will include road resurfacing, kerbing and gully repairs, and new road markings. When the improvements are complete, road users will benefit from a smoother and safer road surface.

The work will begin on Monday 22 August and will be in two phases:

Phase 1 – Monday 22 August to Sunday 4 September.

During this phase, the mini-roundabout (Wold Road / County Road South) will be closed to through traffic on County Road South, with traffic diverted via Willerby Road and Calvert Road. Through traffic on Wold Road will be maintained with temporary traffic lights.

Phase 2 – Monday 5 September to Sunday 25 September.

During this phase, Wold Road will be closed between County Road South and Willerby Road, with residents’ access via Willerby Road only. Traffic will be diverted via County Road South and Willerby Road.

Footpaths will not be affected by the closures and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Notices will be placed at bus stops giving details of how services will be affected during phase 1.

The scheme is being funded by the Hull City Council’s Capital Programme budget and work will be carried out by Wright Civil Engineering Ltd.