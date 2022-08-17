Road improvements planned in Sidmouth





Resurfacing and drainage improvements will be carried out on part of the A375 Sidford Road in Sidmouth, starting next month.

The four-week scheme is due to take place from Monday 19 September until Monday 17 October.

As well as resurfacing a 0.5km stretch of the road between the junctions with Drake’s Avenue and Malden Lane, parts of the drainage system will be replaced. Maintenance will also be carried out on highways signs, and road markings will be reinstated once the new resurfacing is completed.

The work will be carried out in sections, closing a section of road at a time before moving on to the next.

The road will be closed while excavation and resurfacing work is underway and a signed diversion route will be in place via A375 towards Orchardside, All Saints Road, Station Road, B3176, A3052, A375, and vice versa.

In order to minimise disruption, temporary traffic lights will be used when it’s possible for work to be carried out safely without a full closure of the road.

When work is undertaken near side roads, access will be restricted and residents will be given advance notice. Traffic management personnel from the site team will be on hand to help and advise. However, access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

The road will be open on Saturday 24 September so as not to impact Sidmouth Carnival.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet Member for Highway Management and County Councillor for Sidmouth, said: “This work has been timed to avoid the busy summer season and it will continue the improvements to the A375, following the work nearer the town centre earlier this year. The work will mainly be carried out during the day to minimise noise disruption to residents. I can assure everyone that every effort will be made to reinstate the road as quickly as possible, and I would ask residents to please be patient and bear with us.”

The work follows the successful completion of resurfacing on another 1.2km section of the A375 between Temple Gardens and the Esplanade earlier this year.