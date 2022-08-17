Support for Blackpool residents this No Smoking Day



Posted on Wednesday 10th March 2021

No Smoking Day 2021 takes place today (10 March) and Blackpool residents are being encouraged to use it as an opportunity to go smoke-free for the long term.

This year’s message for No Smoking Day is that quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful. With worry and concern for our health on the rise during the Covid pandemic, many smokers will be feeling the pressure to quit or be worried about taking the next step.

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), who coordinate the national campaign for No Smoking Day, advise that on one hand, the chances of smokers successfully quitting are as high as they have ever been. On the other, they acknowledge that smokers experiencing worry and mental distress are likely to be smoking more at the moment.

New data published by Public Health England (PHE) reveals that in 2019 232,000 smokers in the North West had high levels of anxiety. As anxiety increased for the whole population in 2020, this increased to 352,000 smokers in the North West with high levels of anxiety.

However, the positive message being promoted by the campaign is that quitting can be less stressful than smokers fear, and it can ultimately improve an individual’s wellbeing and mental health.

Getting the right stop smoking aids and support can be the key to help smokers quit for the long-term and there’s lots of support available for Blackpool residents so that they are fully able to take the next step on their journey to a smoke-free life.

Support for residents includes the free and confidential Smokefree Blackpool helpline, a free My Quit Route app, free nicotine replacement therapy, as well as stop smoking services available from participating GP practices and pharmacies. Blackpool’s midwifery teams also offer tailored advice and support to expectant mothers.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council, said:

“It’s important that residents feel supported and confident in quitting smoking. The thought of quitting can be daunting and stressful for many people, particularly now during the coronavirus pandemic, with all the extra stresses that brings. “We hope to offer smokers the support they need this No Smoking Day to seize the moment, reduce the stress and take positive action towards a smoke-free future.”

For more information and details on the Smokefree Blackpool support available, visit the Healthier Lancs & South Cumbria website.

Call the Smokefree Blackpool helpline on 0808 1964324.



