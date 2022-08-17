Textile Design students win at The Bradford Textile Society Awards 2022

Students from BA (Hons) Textile Design have won an impressive number of prizes and commendations at the Bradford Textile Society Awards 2021/22, including first prize in three categories.

Established in 1893, the Bradford Textile Society is the oldest textile society in Britain. The annual design competition, with total prize money of over £17,000, is unique in its breadth of coverage and attracts around 1,000 entries from students throughout the UK.

Recent graduates Amelia Parker and Lillie Houseman took top place in their categories and will each receive a prize of £500. Lillie said: “So pleased to have won 1st prize in the children’s interior category of the Bradford Textile Society Competition 2022. Entering the competition has been a great opportunity and has helped me with gaining confidence in my skills as a textile designer”

Image: Detail from Whimsical Woodland, Lille Houseman.

Rebecca Rouncefield was awarded first prize by The Woolmark Company and won a one-week placement in a design studio with £600 to cover expenses. Amelia told us: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen for this award, especially for this design in particular as I believe it truly represents my creative personality! I have just graduated, so this is a lovely final moment to close off my time at University.”

Image: Amelia Parker, Geometric Blur.

Laura Croft placed second and Ella Spencer third in The Clothworkers Company Award for first year undergraduates. This award recognises creative potential and attracts a large number of applicants. Ella Spencer said: “I cannot quite believe it but I’m so proud and excited that I came third place in The Bradford Textile Society Design Competition award for first year students!”

Image: Detail from Hide and Seek, Ella Spencer

Gareth Wadkin, Course Leader BA (Hons) Textile Design said: “The Bradford Textile Society Competition provides our students with a fantastic opportunity to promote themselves and gain significant exposure and coverage. The competition attracts over 1000 entries, so we are extremely proud of all the students who entered, as well as the prize-winners. They have all done exceptionally well and it is a reflection of the talent and dedication of students on the course”.

Image: Sea Breeze, Rebecca Rouncefield.

THE WORSHIPFUL COMPANY OF DYERS

A printed textile design for fashion.

Amelia Parker 1st Prize

THE CIWMT AWARD

A textile design, printed on a cotton/cotton-blend fabric, or submitted as a paper design, suitable for a specific children’s fashion or interiors collection.

Lillie Houseman 1st Prize

Beth Daborn Commendation

THE WOOLMARK COMPANY

A textile design for a Merino Wool-rich fabric, of any construction, for fashion/accessories or for interior products.

Rebecca Rouncefield 1st Prize

Esther Mclellan Newman Commendation

THE CLOTHWORKERS’ COMPANY AWARD

A printed textile design for either fashion or interiors which shows creative potential.

Laura Croft 2nd Prize

Ella Spencer 3rd Prize