Trail of globe sculptures across Hackney shines light on racial justice

The trail, stretching from Hackney to Newham, is part of a broader UK-wide programme encouraging and supporting conversations around racial justice. The trail links up with trails in six other cities as The World Reimagined invites people across the UK to acknowledge their history and reflect on what it means to be Black and British.

About The World Reimagined

The World Reimagined is a ground-breaking, vibrant art education project to transform how we understand the Transatlantic Trade in Enslaved Africans and its impact on all of us so that we can make racial justice a reality, together. Supported by Official Presenting Partner SKY, the project will see a trail of large Globe sculptures across seven cities including: Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool City Region, London, and Swansea.

From 13 August to 31 October 2022, the globes will be displayed across the seven cities, inspiring and galvanising communities to better understand what it means to be Black and British. Bringing to life the reality and impact of the Transatlantic Trade in Enslaved Africans by remembering the past, whilst still moving forward – celebrating the spirit and culture that has endured so much suffering.

Each sculpture is designed by an artist from the area or elsewhere in the UK, including Ras Akyem, Lucy Edkins, Kazvare, Andrea Cumming, Kim Thompson and Olivia Twist who will be creating a community globe specific to Hackney.

The trails are being delivered in partnership with global public art producers, Wild in Art, who have a proven track record of creating world-class events which entertain, enrich, inform, and leave a legacy. Previous work includes the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic mascot trail, the award-winning Bee in the City in Manchester, and Rockets around Leicester.

Local organisations have also been keen to make a commitment to racial justice, the arts and education with Co-Counsel, GE joining Greater London City Partner J.P. Morgan and UK-wide partner SKY (Official Presenting Partner).

The trails are at the centre of learning, community and heritage programmes that invite everyone to take part.