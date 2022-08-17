Welcoming our New International Paramedics!

We’re delighted to have officially welcomed our new international paramedic colleagues to SECAmb today!

Our six new colleagues – Bright & Imonitie from Nigeria, Andrew from the USA, Ushma & Anita from India and Tim from Australia – will be with us for a minimum of three years and are the first of more than 30 international paramedics due to join us over coming months.

During a special reception at our Trust HQ, our new paramedics were welcomed by Interim Chief Executive Siobhan Melia and had a tour of our West Emergency Operations Centre from Associate Director of Operations Andy Rowe.

Later this week, they will each be joining their new teams across the region.

International Recruitment Lead Shannon Bowie-Wooler has been leading the programme during the past year and working with each candidate to support them in coming to SECAmb.

She said: “I’m really pleased, after many months of hard work, to finally meet the first of our new international colleagues and welcome them to SECAmb. It’s great to have them as part of the team and I’m sure they will be made very welcome as they start their clinical shifts this week.

With growing national and international demand for paramedics, I’m absolutely delighted that they’ve chosen to continue their careers in the UK with SECAmb.”