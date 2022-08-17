You’ll Fall in Love with The Brindley’s Autumn Programme

The Brindley Theatre, Runcorn, is looking forward to welcoming you back for its packed programme of events this autumn. The award-winning venue is getting ready for another dazzling season with something for everybody.

Highlights include the spectacular ballet Swan Lake, one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breathtaking dance. It will be the UK premier of this ballet company from Moldova.

There are more great family shows with the popular children’s TV favourites Fireman Sam Live! at the end of August and Milkshake Live! in November plus, of course, the season ends with the brilliant annual Brindley pantomime Jack & the Beanstalk, which this year stars Eurovision’s Nikki French, X Factor’s David Heath and Brindley panto favourites Rebecca Lake, Andrew Curphey and Charlotte Dacia.

From the world of music, you can catch classic Liverpool bands The Christians and China Crisis plus folk music favourite Ralph McTell, Scottish Fairground Attraction star Eddi Reader and Sixties legends The Manfreds. The fabulous vocalist, Patti Boulaye presents a special tribute to Diana Ross which will include I’m Coming Out, Stop! In the Name of Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, Reach Out and Touch and many more, this October. There are a host of great tributes to ABBA, Frankie Valli, Johnny Cash, Rod Stewart and more.

The popular ‘audience with’ events return with the former MP, author and presenter Michael Portillo on Monday 17 October, which includes a book signing. If you are looking for something a bit more flamboyant, then catch the drag extravaganza Queenz, with a host of divas and the biggest hits of all time, in a sequin-clad pop party in November. The show stars X Factor & Union J pop sensation Jaymi Hensley.

This is just a taster of the varied and entertaining programme. You can see details of all events at www.thebrindley.org.uk or by picking up a brochure from the Brindley foyer. Contact the box office on 0151 907 8360 for more information.