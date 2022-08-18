Accrington & Rossendale Results Day 2022

STUDENTS CELEBRATE AS ACCRINGTON AND ROSSENDALE COLLEGE RETAINS ITS AMAZINGLY HIGH PASS RATES

Accrington and Rossendale College is celebrating another extraordinary year for its Level 3 learners! Students have once again exceeded expectations, opening the doors to higher education opportunities and rewarding careers for these talented graduates. These successes come on the back of the College’s Outstanding Ofsted rating in March 2022, making it the only Outstanding Further Education College in Lancashire.

This year’s published results saw the college achieve an incredible 99% Advanced Vocational pass rate, with a number of students achieving triple distinction*s.

These outstanding successes are enabling students to open doors to amazing university-level study. For instance, Freya Rawcliffe, who is heading to Manchester Metropolitan University to study Psychology after receiving an A in Health and Social Care said; “Even though there were points where I found it difficult the college teams always managed to get me back on track and supported me to achieve my highest goals”.

The outstanding achievements of these talented young people reflects their hard work and dedication over what proved to be a challenging two years. Under the provision of highly experienced tutors and a dedicated support team who genuinely care about the development and growth of their students, this year’s graduates were given the best possible opportunities to achieve their potential.

Jordan Harding, who has secured a position at Key 2 Support Ltd., had this to say when asked if he felt supported at the college; “Of course! All of the staff have been so supportive during my time there, and it’s all credit to them for getting me to where I am today.”

Morag Davis, Centre Principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, said; “We are all immensely proud of the class of ’22 for exceeding expectations and achieving another set of amazing results, in spite of the backdrop of Covid and not having sat their GCSE exams. Their commitment, dedication and passion for their respective fields can be seen every day when walking around the campus. I am so thrilled that they can now finally reap the rewards of their incredibly hard work! I am thoroughly honoured to be a part of this amazing institution, and cannot wait to hear all the extraordinary achievements that these talented young people realise”

