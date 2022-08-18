Could you help us make a difference?

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) is inviting people who are passionate about the NHS to consider standing for election to its Council of Governors.

The Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals along with a range of community services, is looking for people with an interest in healthcare, as well as members of its staff, to become governors and represent the interest of their community.

Successful candidates will be responsible for meeting with their local community and ESNEFT staff to listen to their ideas and opinions before reporting back to the Council of Governors. Governors also check how the Board of Directors is performing, take part in planned visits to services and look at how members are recruited and kept informed.

Helen Taylor, Chair of ESNEFT, said: “Our governors play an important role by representing the interests of their community and making sure the views of patients, carers and staff are taken into account when we are developing health services.

“We want to make sure our Council of Governors reflects the communities we serve, so are particularly keen to hear from people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds and with different experiences.

“Please do get in touch if you’d like to find out more about how you can get involved and make a difference.”

The election begins today (16 August). The following public seats are being contested:

• two in the Colchester constituency

• four in the Ipswich constituency

• two in the rest of Essex

• three in the rest of Suffolk

In addition, two staff seats are being contested in Colchester and one in Ipswich.

Anyone interested in standing can self-nominate by 5pm on Thursday 1 September by clicking here.

You do not need any specific qualifications for the role, just an interest in healthcare and a commitment to representing members to the best of your ability.

To find out more, please call us on 01206 742 347 or email ft.membership@esneft.nhs.uk

Please note:

To be eligible for election, you must:

Be aged 16 or over.

Be a member of the foundation trust. To apply, visit www.esneft.nhs.uk/get-involved/become-a-member.

Live in the constituency in which you would like to stand if you are a member of the public.

Work in the area in which you would like to stand if you are a member of staff.

