Council supports Plastic Free July

Date published: 7th July 2021

North Norfolk District Council is very proud to be supporting Plastic Free July.

The campaign is a key initiative of the Plastic Free Foundation, which is working towards a vision of seeing a world free of plastic waste. As individuals and as a community it is vital we all take responsibility for taking action against climate change, and seeking ways to reduce plastic consumption is one step towards this.

Cllr Nigel Lloyd, NNDC’s Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Climate Change & Environment, said of the campaign: ‘When NNDC declared a climate emergency in 2019 and pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030, I knew that we were taking on a huge task with many challenging aspects. One thing is certain, it can no longer be ‘business as usual’. One important aspect of our declaration is to be a single use plastic free Council by 2023. It is entirely appropriate therefore that we fully support and promote plastic free July 2021.

“As a society, we have become dependent upon plastics but now is the time to think about the impacts of that dependency and consider our individual behaviours with regard to plastic use. It cannot be right that we manufacture billions of plastic objects that are used for a matter minutes but after disposal, remain with us for centuries. Plastic micro-particles are now being found in every part of the planet.

“Someone once said ‘its only one plastic straw’ but when repeated 7.5 billion times by the world’s population, I hope you can see the problem. So, we can all play a part and every little helps.

“I hope our plastic free July campaign will serve to provide tips and information to our residents on how we can all do our bit to reduce our reliance on plastic.”

In our District we have several recycling centres (Sheringham, Hempton, Wells and Worstead) and more in surrounding areas (Caister, Mayton Wood). There are also recycling options at the public bins at our six Blue Flag beaches. Recyclenow are also a helpful resource allowing users to identify locations to recycle specific items, such as plastic bags.

Keep an eye on our channels where we will be sharing more Plastic Free July content in the coming weeks, we’re excited to be going on this journey together!