Exeter rated highly for its beauty

Exeter has been crowned the third most aesthetic city in the UK.

Devon’s capital city was beaten only by Oxford and Worcester in the study by Atlas Ceramics. In contrast, Derry, Durham and Sheffield were deemed the three least aesthetic cities.

The study looked at boutique hotels, listed buildings and monuments, interior designers, architects and social media data to rank the cities.

Exeter scored in the top ten for three factors, with its highest ranking being for its proportion of listed buildings and monuments. It also ranks in the top 20 for its proportion of interior designers.

In revealing the country’s least and most aesthetic locations, Atlas Ceramics said: “A city’s aesthetics give a location its character. Whether it’s cutting-edge industrial design in a city at the forefront of technological innovation, or well-preserved features like mosaic tiles with a rich history that imparts a timeless feel, each city has its unique fingerprint shaped by its residents.

“A beautiful city can attract new residents too, helping shape its character. People in beautiful cities tend to socialise more and feel happier if the streets, buildings and public spaces are attractive and inviting.”

To see how Exeter fared in the study, visit the Atlas Ceramics website at https://www.atlasceramics.co.uk/uks-aesthetic-city/