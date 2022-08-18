Flooding at Bassetlaw Hospital – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals
Yesterday evening Worksop experienced a heavy downpour, resulting in standing water on site that, in a few instances, managed to get into some of the buildings within Bassetlaw Hospital. We have a drying out job to do today and are asking communities to support us whilst this work is completed. The hospital remains open, however we ask local people to ensure our Emergency Department is used appropriately and alternatives utilised wherever appropriate.