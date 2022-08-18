Gloucestershire Libraries to officially launch three new Innovation Labs

Three new Innovation Labs run by Gloucestershire Libraries are set to be officially launched with open afternoons.

Members of the public are being invited to join in the launch at Tewkesbury, Chipping Campden and Cheltenham libraries in September and October.

Open afternoons will be running from 2pm to 5pm to explore the space, meet the team and get hands on with technology.

The facilities and equipment available to try include a design studio for digital design, 3D modelling and animation, virtual reality, podcast recording equipment, laser cutting and micro-computers.

The events are taking place on the following dates:

Tewkesbury Library – Monday 12 September

Chipping Campden Library – Tuesday 20 September

Cheltenham Library – Tuesday 4 October

Throughout the afternoon, the team of friendly Lab Techs will be on hand to showcase the technology, talk through case studies on how the labs are being used and will be running special activities for children aged 8+ between 4pm and 5pm.

They are among a network of six Innovation Labs around the county, with one in each district, which offer accessible, creative community spaces for people of all ages and abilities to get hands-on with digital technology.

If you would like to work with the Lab team, arrange a visit or find out more about your local Lab, please email info@innovationlabnetwork.com

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “These Innovation Labs are providing an invaluable service for their communities by offering free access to digital technology so I’m delighted these official launch events are taking place.

“I would encourage members of the public to come along to their local lab to find out what they offer and how you can benefit from these fantastic facilities.”