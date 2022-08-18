Hop, Skip and Jump over to Brierton this National Fitness Day

It’s time to dig out your trainers, put on your sweatbands and get your game face on when one of the most enjoyable summer sporting events in the Hartlepool calendar makes its return this September.

After the success of Active Hartlepool’s Old School Sports Day back in 2019, which saw eight teams battle it out in a variety of retro sport activities, the FREE outdoor event will take place this National Fitness Day on Wednesday 21st September at Brierton Sports Centre between 4:00pm-7:00pm.

In an effort to support workplace health, Active Hartlepool is encouraging local businesses, community organisations and groups to sign up to the event and submit a team to take part in a range of childhood favourites such as the sack race, water balloon toss, relay race, 3 legged race, wheelbarrow race, egg and spoon race, space hopper race, a tug of war final plus many more.

If people are wanting to take part but have a problem with childcare, there will be activities for children taking place at the same time – it’s an event for the whole family to attend. There will also be an opportunity to replenish your energy and tuck into some tasty food with a number of vendors on site throughout the event.

Councillor Bob Buchan, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for businesses, community groups, friends and families to get together and enjoy team bonding activities all whilst exercising and having fun by reliving our childhood through these old school sports games.”

Minimum age for entrants is 16 years old and teams can be a minimum of 6 people and a maximum of 10 people. For more information visit www.activehartlepool.co.uk/workplace-health or to register your team, please email participation@hartlepool.gov.uk.