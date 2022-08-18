Hull’s biggest-ever transport survey hits 1,000 online responses in first five days

More than 1,000 people have already had their say in Hull’s biggest-ever transport survey.

The Hull City Council Traffic and Travel Resident Survey went live online last Thursday, giving everyone in the city the opportunity to have their say on Hull’s roads.

The survey has now hit its first milestone, with 1,000 people giving their feedback via the online form within the first five days.

Every household in the city will also receive one paper survey through the door, with the first copies delivered yesterday.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said he was delighted with the response rate and urged people to keep giving feedback to help inform any future decisions.

“It’s wonderful to have reached the milestone of 1,000 responses in five days, before any paper copies have even arrived back with us,” said Cllr Ross

“The number of people who have had their say so far demonstrates the strength of feeling that exists on this subject among the population of Hull.

“The more people that respond, the better understanding we will have of everyone’s views, so I encourage everyone to complete the survey without delay, either online or by returning the paper survey that should be arriving through your letterbox over the next week.”

The council is also holding engagement events where people can get help completing the survey, with the first ones taking place tomorrow.

Event Date and time Location Play Day Wednesday 17 August, 11am – 3pm Pickering Park, Pickering Rd, HU4. Community beach day Wednesday 17 August, 10am – 4pm Lambwath Playing Fields, Biggin Avenue, Bransholme, HU7. Family fun day Monday 22 August, 12pm – 4pm Mayville Avenue, Chamberlain Road, HU8. Pearson Park family event Wednesday 24 August, 11am – 3pm Pearson Park, HU5. Freedom Festival Saturday 3 September 12pm – 6pm and Sunday 4 September 12pm – 4pm Humber Dock Street, HU1. St John’s food bank Tuesday 13 September, 8.45am – 11am St John’s Church, Wawne Road, Bransholme, HU7. Back to Ours Wednesday 14 September, 10am – 3pm North Point shopping centre, Bransholme, HU7. Transport Survey Bus Friday 23 September, 9am – 7pm Tesco car park, Hall Road, HU6

The quickest and easiest way for to have your say is by completing the survey online.

Paper surveys will be delivered to every household in the city and do not need to be requested. For additional copies, call 01482 300300 or visit any Hull City Council customer service centre.

The closing date for responses is Friday 30 September 2022.

