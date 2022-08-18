Labour MP Meets Bradford College Leadership Team

The Bradford College David Hockney building hosted a recent visit by Naz Shah, Labour Member of Parliament for Bradford West and Shadow Minister for Crime Prevention.

The MP met with senior managers, including College CEO Chris Webb, Chair of Governors Cath Orange, and Alina Khan, Bradford College Vice Principal for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion. Various initiatives were discussed such as the ESOL 16-18 Global Learning Project.

Shah said:

“It was great to meet with the leadership of Bradford College. By being awarded the [West Yorkshire] Apprenticeship Provider of the Year, Sanctuary College Status, and working closely with local communities [and…] HE organisations, it is clear the college is passionate about the city and its people.”

Naz Shah MP helped to lobby for Department for Education (DfE) funding on behalf of Bradford College during the pandemic. Many disadvantaged learners aged 16-18 were struggling to access online tuition at this time. With Shah’s support, the College received more than 800 student laptops to help combat digital poverty.