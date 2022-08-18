Landlords Advice

Carlisle property landlords are being urged to put in place safety measures to protect their tenants.

New regulations will come into force on 1 October 2022. They mean that:

Registered providers of social housing must ensure at least one smoke alarm is provided on each storey of their homes where there is a room used as living accommodation. This has been a legal requirement in the private rented sector since 2015.

All landlords must ensure a carbon monoxide alarm is provided in any room used as living accommodation which contains a fixed combustion appliance (excluding gas cookers).

All landlords will be legally obligated to ensure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are repaired or replaced once they are informed and the alarms are found to be faulty.

We urge landlords to begin installing alarms if you haven’t yet, to ensure they are compliant with these regulations when they come into force on 1 October 2022.

Any landlord found to be in breach could be fined up to £5,000 and landlords should prepare for these changes right away.

The guidance for landlords and tenants can be found here