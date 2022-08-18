One family, two generations of nurses, four decades of dedication at MFT

Patients at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) are benefitting from more than 40 combined years of healthcare experience provided by one family of nurses.

The three dedicated nurses, Sushila Ohol, and her daughters, Sheetal Ohol and Sujata Blane, love their jobs and say they feel that being part of MFT is like being in an extended family.

Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month – an annual celebration of South Asian cultures, histories and communities – they share why they are proud to work in the NHS, how MFT has supported them in their nursing journeys, and why they would encourage the next generation of potential nurses.

Sushila Ohol, Cardiac Intensive Care Sister, joined MFT in 2001 as part of a large NHS recruitment drive for international nurses, and has been working in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) – a specialised unit for patients who need intensive care for heart-related conditions– at Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) in several roles since that time.

Sushila said: “Nursing is so important and the CICU really is like my second home. I enjoy being part of a multi-disciplinary team, working together for our patients. I feel particularly rewarded when providing patients with cardiac post-operative care and seeing them recover well. When the patients are fit enough go home, I feel honoured that the nurses have contributed to that.

“Three days after I arrived in the UK I began working at MFT. The Trust has given myself and my daughters fantastic support over the years, including in completing our postgraduate qualifications and I am delighted to now support and train new international nurses.”

“I am very proud that my two daughters are nurses and that we are all very passionate about nursing. There are so many positives and I would certainly encourage future generations to join nursing. When I meet up with Sheetal and Sujata we joke that it can be boring for the rest of the family because we do tend to talk a lot about MFT and nursing! We are just so enthusiastic about it, and we enjoy sharing that. It’s a lovely bond to have.

Sujata Blane is a Senior Clinical Research Nurse at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Manchester Clinical Research Facility (CRF) at Wythenshawe Hospital. She joined the hospital six years ago.

Sujata said: “I can honestly say that I really enjoy coming to work. This job means so much to me. One of the things I love about being a clinical research nurse is working with our research participants, I enjoy building that patient relationship with them and knowing that what we are doing now could improve future patient care.”

Although Sujata believes she didn’t purposely follow a career in nursing because of her mum and sister, she enjoys the fact that as a result they have a shared experience.

Sujata said: “It’s great to be able to talk to my mum and sister about nursing. There are always new things happening in MFT and new things to learn. Although we have different careers, we all love what we are doing, and we are excited to share that with each other.

“For us three being part of MFT, it’s almost like being family within a family.”

Sheetal Ohol is a Type 1 Diabetes Specialist Nurse at the MRI. She has been in this role for six years, and has worked at MFT since 2008.

Sheetal said: “Mum has 100 per cent been my inspiration to enter nursing, and also for me to join MFT. Because my mum has had such a positive experience my first choice was MFT.

“I love my job. Everyone within the team has always been so supportive and I think that’s what brings us all together.

“I think that at MFT I have worked with some of the most brilliant people in their field, and when you work with brilliant people, it can bring out the best in you as you want to do better, to grow and adapt.

“I would absolutely encourage the next generation to join nursing because the aspects of learning and giving, the exceptional support, and the way we always put our patients first, that is so rewarding.”

