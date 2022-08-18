QEH to hold events to showcase plans for a new hospital and multi-storey car park – QEH Media Hub

QEH has announced dates for three events in September 2022 where people can find out more about the plans for a new hospital and a multi-storey car park.

Local people are invited to attend a meeting to hear more about the progress with the case to bring a much-needed new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and the plans for a proposed multi-storey car park at the following events:

Wednesday 7 September 2022 at 10.30am-12.30pm – Knights Hill Hotel in South Wootton, King’s Lynn, PE30 3HQ

Thursday 8 September 2022 at 6.30-8.30pm – Knights Hill Hotel in South Wootton, King’s Lynn, PE30 3HQ

Friday 9 September 2022 – online meeting using Zoom 12–1pm

The Trust is proposing to build a new multi-storey car park as part of its work to modernise QEH and to support the proposals for a much-needed new hospital.

Local residents, patients, staff and stakeholders will be asked for their views about the proposals for a new car park between 30 August and 11 September 2022 to inform a planning application to the local borough council. People who can’t make a public meeting will be able to find out more and have their say by visiting QEH’s website between 30 August and 11 September 2022.

Laura Skaife-Knight, Deputy Chief Executive at QEH said: “We are in desperate need of a new hospital and have unanimous support for our scheme from our spectrum of stakeholders across Norfolk and Waveney, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire – all of the areas we serve. A new multi-storey car park is a critical part of our plan and will make sure we have enough parking to deal with current demand and support a new QEH in the future. We’ve made lots of progress with our plans over the last six months and want local people to help shape the proposal and have their say before we submit our planning application.”

Information about the plans will be available on the QEH website on 30 August 2022 until 11 September 2022. This will include detailed plans and visuals of the proposed multi-storey car park.

The Strategic Outline Case (SOC) for a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital was completed in June 2022 with unanimous support from partners and stakeholders across Norfolk and Waveney, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

The current hospital has reached end of life (national experts say the current hospital has a 2030 end of life deadline) due to being built from Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

A new multi-storey car park is an integral part of the Trust’s plans for a new QEH. The engagement period on the car park proposals will run from 30 August 2022 until midnight on Sunday 11 September 2022.

The views gathered during this period will inform a planning application for a new car park that will help QEH provide enough parking for patients, visitors and staff addressing immediate challenges and in the future support an on-site new hospital.

